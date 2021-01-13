Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.84

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.84 and traded as high as $77.37. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 17,862 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

