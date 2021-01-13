Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.93

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and traded as low as $68.00. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 142,695 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £125.27 million and a PE ratio of -13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L)’s payout ratio is -96.15%.

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) Company Profile (LON:IPE)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

