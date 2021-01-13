Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.28. 727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.75% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.