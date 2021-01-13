Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

