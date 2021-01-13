Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of IHIT stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

