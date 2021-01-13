Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 19,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 33,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after purchasing an additional 242,320 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

