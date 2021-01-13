Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 990,500 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 26,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $58.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.