Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 770.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,610,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco Mortgage Capital makes up 2.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 5,752,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $593.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.