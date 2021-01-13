Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.17. 2,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

