Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.13. 1,683,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,253,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $319.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

