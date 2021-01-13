Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $93,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $700,435,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $319.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

