Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

IQI opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

