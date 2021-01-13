Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.06. Invesco Senior Income Trust shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 396,040 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

