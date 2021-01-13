Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 363.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 123,861 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 66,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $649,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,551. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00.

