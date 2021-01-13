Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 451,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 278,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,524 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 46,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

