Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.31 and last traded at $147.81. Approximately 2,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

