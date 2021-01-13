Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.88. 2,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

