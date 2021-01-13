Investment House LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 141,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

