Investment House LLC Buys 2,760 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Investment House LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,120,000 after purchasing an additional 635,676 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,325,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 361,360.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 202,362 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,750,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.65. 769,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

