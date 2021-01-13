Investment House LLC Cuts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.79. 545,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

