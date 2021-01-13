Investment House LLC Has $14.93 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $116.21. 1,444,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

