Investment House LLC Has $18.63 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,193. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $173.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

