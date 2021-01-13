Investment House LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,095 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 769.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

TOL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. 1,882,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,451. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.