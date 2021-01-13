Investment House LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,413,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,769,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $211.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

In other news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $326,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

