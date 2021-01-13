Investment House LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in NIO by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 331,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. HSBC began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

NIO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 115,318,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,858,359. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

