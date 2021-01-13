Investment House LLC Purchases Shares of 141,900 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 141,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMS Capital Ltda grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 440,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 1,212,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

