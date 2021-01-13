Investment House LLC Sells 100 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $13.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.49. The stock had a trading volume of 399,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,177. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

