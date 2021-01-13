Investment House LLC Sells 100 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

Shares of GWW traded down $13.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.49. 399,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.10 and a 200-day moving average of $369.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.