Investment House LLC Sells 700 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.79. 545,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

