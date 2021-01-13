Investment House LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Investment House LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

NYSE SYY traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $76.14. 2,253,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 200.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

