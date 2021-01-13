Investors Buy Large Volume of Assertio Call Options (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,522 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 701% compared to the typical daily volume of 315 call options.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Assertio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 39.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Gabelli cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

ASRT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 237,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,902,455. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assertio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.