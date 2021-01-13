Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 15,782 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,592% compared to the average volume of 933 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

