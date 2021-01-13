Investors Purchase High Volume of Infosys Put Options (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,797 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,645% compared to the typical volume of 103 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. 18,407,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,397,261. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 763,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

