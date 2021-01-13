Investors Purchase Large Volume of Novus Capital Call Options (NASDAQ:NOVS)

Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 821% compared to the typical volume of 315 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVS stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Novus Capital has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Novus Capital Company Profile

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

