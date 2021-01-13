Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CSR stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.