InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the December 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NVIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 150,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,250. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

