Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 3544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.