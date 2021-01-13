IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of IRIX stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 1,629,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,233. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

