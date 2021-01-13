Iron Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $142.11. 1,225,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.