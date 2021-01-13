Iron Financial LLC Buys New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Cerner by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

