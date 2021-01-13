Iron Financial LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Iron Financial LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,137. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

