Iron Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.26. 6,078,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $340.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

