Iron Financial LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 774.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 310.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $492,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,335.35.

MELI traded down $11.90 on Wednesday, reaching $1,798.19. 504,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,629.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,268.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,845.25. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,261.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.