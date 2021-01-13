iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Trading Down 0%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.98 and last traded at $132.15. Approximately 1,111,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 977,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.94.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

