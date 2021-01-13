iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,095,430 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.