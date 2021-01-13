iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $381.16. 3,744,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.