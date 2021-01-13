iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.54. 226,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.03 and its 200-day moving average is $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

