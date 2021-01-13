iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.16. 3,744,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.35 and a 200 day moving average of $345.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.