iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 163,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $382.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

