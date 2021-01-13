iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after buying an additional 405,545 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.03. 140,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

